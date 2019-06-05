Miami county commissioners approve USD5b capital improve programme for Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport announced (04-Jun-2019) the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved a new capital improvement programme that will fund up to USD5 billion in airport wide modernisation projects over the next five to 15 years. The programme is designed to support future growth at the airport, which is projected to handle 77 million passengers and four million tons of freight by 2040. Key features of the programme include:

Redevelopment of central terminal concourses E and F;

Expand concourses H and J in the south terminal;

Renovate concourse D gates to accommodate larger regional aircraft and additional wide and narrowbody aircraft;

Construct two new hotels;

Miscellaneous land side projects;

Expand aircraft parking positions and warehouse for cargo operations. [more - original PR]