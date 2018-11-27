MHIAEL to provide MRO for the PW1100G-JM engine programme

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engine (MHIAEL) signed (26-Nov-2018) an agreement with International Aero Engines (IAE) to become a party to MRO operations for the PW1100G-JM engine powering the A320neo. MHIAEL is a member company in IAE, participating through Japan Aero Engines Corporation. MHIAEL has previously opted to join the MRO arrangement for other engines, and supports the PW4000 engines on the Boeing 747 and 767 and V2500 engines on the A320ceo. MHIAEL is responsible for production of combustor parts and assembly of combustor modules for the PW1100G-JM engine. [more - original PR]