MHI to close acquisition of Bombardier CRJ Series programme at start of Jun-2020

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Bombardier announced (06-May-2020) all closing conditions have been met for MHI's acquisition of the Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) programme, and the deal will close on 01-Jun-2020. The programme will be operated under the newly created group entities of MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ). Under the agreement, MHI acquires the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series, along with the type certificates. This includes the CRJ related services and support network mainly located in Mirabel and Toronto in Canada, along with Bridgeport and Tucson in the US. CRJ spare parts will continue to be distributed from depots in Chicago and Frankfurt. MHIRJ will provide a "holistic" servicing and support solution for the global aircraft industry including the CRJ Series aircraft, and eventually, for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of regional jets. [more - original PR]