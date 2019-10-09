9-Oct-2019 9:55 AM
MGTO reports 11.5% visitor increase during Golden Week
Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported (08-Oct-2019) the following visitor arrival highlights for Golden Week (01-Oct-2019 to 07-Oct-2019):
- Total visitors: 984,996, +11.5% year-on-year;
- Greater China: 947,000, +13%;
- Greater China market accounted for 96.1% of total visitor arrivals during Golden Week;
- Mainland China: 798,000, +9.4%;
- Hong Kong: 136,000, +43.2%;
- Taiwan: 12,000, -4,7%;
- International visitors: 38,000, -16.2%;
- Hotel occupancy rate: 94%, +2.5%. [more - original PR]
