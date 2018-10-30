Mexico's incoming President will 'obey' plebiscite and scrap USD11bn NMCIA

Mexico's incoming President Andres Obrador, via its official Facebook account, announced (29-Oct-2018) the government will "obey" the will of its citizens as manifested in a plebiscite, "thus we will build two runways in the Santa Lucia Military Airbase" and "improve Mexico City Juarez International Airport and reactivate Mexico City Toluca Airport". He added: "This way we will solve in little time the saturation of Mexico City Juarez International Airport". He stated the decision taken by citizens is "rational, democratic and efficient" and that there is no impediment to mutual operation of all airports. The plebiscite has been criticised for its lack of participation from electoral institutions in Mexico. According to incoming President Andres Obrador's website, one million citizens voted on the project with 70% of votes being against New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA).