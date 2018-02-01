Mexican passenger traffic grows 59% between 2012 and 2017

Mexico Minister of Communications and Transports Gerardo Esparza, via his official Twitter account, reported (31-Jan-2018) the following highlights of the Mexican the aviation industry:
- The industry grew approximately double the international average growth rate from 2012 to 2017;
- Mexico handles 90 million passengers p/a, a 59% increase in the period from 2012 to 2017;
- Seat capacity increased by 65%;
- 506 domestic routes were added;
- 512 international routes were added;
- Fleet size increased by 38%;
- Average fleet age reduced from 17 years to six years;
- Airport operators invested around MXN19 billion (USD1 billion) on airport infrastructure from 2013 to 2017, a 77% increase compared to the previous four years.