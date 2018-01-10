Loading
10-Jan-2018 2:02 PM

Mexico City Juarez International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 10% in Dec-2017; 44.7m pax in 2017

Mexico City Juarez International Airport reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 4.0 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.5 million, -4.2%;
      • International: 1.5 million, +12.9%;
    • Cargo: 46,935 tonnes, +10.3%;
      • Domestic: 8660 tonnes, -1.4%;
      • International: 38,275 tonnes, +13.4%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 44.7 million, +7.2%;
      • Domestic: 29.0 million, +4.8%;
      • International: 15.8 million, +12.1%;
    • Cargo: 537,263 tonnes, +10.3%;
      • Domestic: 99,304 tonnes, -1.4%;
      • International: 437,959 tonnes, +13.4%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More