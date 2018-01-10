Mexico City Juarez International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 10% in Dec-2017; 44.7m pax in 2017

Mexico City Juarez International Airport reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.5 million, -4.2%;
- International: 1.5 million, +12.9%;
- Cargo: 46,935 tonnes, +10.3%;
- Domestic: 8660 tonnes, -1.4%;
- International: 38,275 tonnes, +13.4%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 44.7 million, +7.2%;
- Domestic: 29.0 million, +4.8%;
- International: 15.8 million, +12.1%;
- Cargo: 537,263 tonnes, +10.3%;
- Domestic: 99,304 tonnes, -1.4%;
- International: 437,959 tonnes, +13.4%. [more - original PR]
