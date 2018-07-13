13-Jul-2018 9:27 AM
Mexico City Juarez International Airport pax up 3% to 3.9m in Jun-2018; 22.9m pax in 1H2018
Mexico City Juarez International Airport reported (12-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Jun-2018:
-
- Passengers: 3.9 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.5 million, +0.4%;
- International: 1.4 million, +7.7%;
- Cargo: 50,965 tonnes, +8.3%;
- Domestic: 8693 tonnes, +1.8%;
- International: 42,271 tonnes, +9.7%;
- Passengers: 3.9 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- 1H2018:
-
- Passengers: 22.9 million, +5.7%;
- Cargo: 282,838 tonnes, +11.5%. [more - original PR]