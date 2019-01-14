Become a CAPA Member
14-Jan-2019 11:36 AM

Mexico City Juarez Airport pax up 6.3% in Dec-2018; 47.7m pax in 2018

Mexico City Juarez International Airport reported (11-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 4.3 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.7 million, +8.9%;
      • International: 1.6 million, +2.0%;
    • Cargo: 48,844 tonnes, +4.1%;
      • Domestic: 8558 tonnes, -1.2%;
      • International: 40,286 tonnes, +5.3%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 47.7 million, +6.6%;
      • Domestic: 30.5 million, +5.2%;
      • International: 17.2 million, +9.2%;
    • Cargo: 581,675 tonnes, +8.3%;

