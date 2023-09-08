Mexico City Juarez Airport capacity reduction to be implemented in Jan-2024

Mexico's Government announced (07-Sep-2023) the temporary reduction of maximum aircraft movements at Mexico City Juarez International Airport from 52 to 43 per hour will be implemented from 08-Jan-2024. Implementation of the decision in Jan-2024 is intended to support passengers who purchased tickets for winter 2023 services and allow time for planning and slot allocation. No international services are expected to be cancelled as a result of the implementation of the resolution. [more - original PR - Spanish]