Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Sep-2023 2:17 PM

Mexico City Juarez Airport capacity reduction to be implemented in Jan-2024

Mexico's Government announced (07-Sep-2023) the temporary reduction of maximum aircraft movements at Mexico City Juarez International Airport from 52 to 43 per hour will be implemented from 08-Jan-2024. Implementation of the decision in Jan-2024 is intended to support passengers who purchased tickets for winter 2023 services and allow time for planning and slot allocation. No international services are expected to be cancelled as a result of the implementation of the resolution. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More