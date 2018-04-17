Loading
17-Apr-2018 10:51 AM

Mexico City is important to Southwest Airlines in the medium term

Southwest Airlines EVP and chief revenue officer Andrew Watterson, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) Mexico City is important to Southwest Airlines in the medium term. He said while Southwest is presently focused on resort destinations within Mexico, it does see opportunities to expand into business and VFR markets in the future, stating "that is when the likes of Mexico City will become important for us".

