19-Feb-2019 10:21 AM

Mexico City airport infrastructure to handle double of planned NMCIA

Mexico's Tourism Secretariat stated (18-Feb-2019) the Mexican Government's strategy for Mexico City airport infrastructure is to double the capacity of the New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA) project's Phase I. NMCIA's Phase I capacity was to handle 70 million passengers p/a. The secretariat stated the three airport project (Mexico City Juarez International Airport, Mexico City Toluca Airport, and Mexico Santa Lucia Airbase) will cost MEX100 billion (USD5.2 billion) that while NMCIA had an investment of around MXN300 billion (USD15.6 billion). [more - original PR - Spanish]

