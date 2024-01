Mexicana de Aviación commenced (26-Dec-2023) operations with Mexico City Felipe Ángeles-Tulum service. The carrier will initially serve 14 destinations and operate a fleet of five aircraft including three Boeing 737-800s and two Embraer ERJ145s. As previously reported by CAPA, the state run airline was initially scheduled to begin operations on 10-Dec-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish]