17-Nov-2021 4:52 PM
Mexican market set for dynamic post pandemic recovery
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Mexican airlines: rational behaviour key to accelerated recovery', stated (14-Nov-2021) Mexico could emerge as one of the most dynamic post pandemic markets. The report analyses Viva Aerobus and Volaris' strong performance during the pandemic, including their filling of the void left by Interjet. Aeromexico's prospects following bankruptcy proceedings is also discussed, with the carrier looking to resume lucrative long haul routes. [more - CAPA Analysis]