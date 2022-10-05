Mexican Government evaluating creation of state owned airline

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed (04-Oct-2022) the government is considering the creation of a state owned airline, to be operated by the Olmeca-Maya-Mexica state enterprise. Mr Obrador said the airline would operate a fleet of 10 leased aircraft and serve destinations unserved by existing carriers. An economic feasibility analysis will be carried out with a view to potentially launching operations in 2023. [more - original PR - Spanish]