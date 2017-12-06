Washington Dulles International Airport pax stable, cargo up 8% in Sep-2017

Washington Dulles International Airport reported (05-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, -0.2% year-on-year;
- Commercial domestic: 1.2 million, -0.3%;
- Commercial international: 680,794, -0.3%;
- Cargo: 25,678 tonnes, +8.2%;
- Freight: 24,201 tonnes, +8.9%;
- Domestic: 8087 tonnes, -3.3%;
- International: 16,114 tonnes, +16.3%;
- Mail: 1477 tonnes, -1.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 22,498, -3.7%;
- Commercial domestic: 14,622, -5.1%;
- Commercial international: 3970, -10.3%. [more - original PR]