Air India commences Delhi-Washington Dulles service

Air India launched (07-Jul-2017) three times weekly Delhi-Washington Dulles service. According to OAG, the carrier operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route, and Air India is the sole carrier. US State of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said: "Virginia is committed to expanding and growing our relationships with the international community, especially our friends in India. We look forward to the opportunities this new route will provide for people in Virginia and India alike. This will be an important avenue for business, tourism and educational opportunities between our two great countries". The service is expected to attract an additional 30,000 leisure and business travellers, and USD30 million in total economic impact p/a to the Washington Capital Region. [more - original PR]