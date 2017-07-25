Nashville International Airport exceeds 13.5m passengers in FY2017

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority announced (24-Jul-2017) Nashville International Airport served more than 13.5 million passengers in FY2017 between 01-Jul-2016 and 30-Jun-2017, setting a new all-time passenger record for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. Nashville International Airport reported Jun-2017 sets its busiest month record of 1.3 million passengers, an increase of 8.6% year-on-year. [more - original PR]