Mesa Air Group to apply for AOC to launch services in Europe

Mesa Air Group entered (02-Mar-2021) a conditional agreement with Gramercy Associates to develop a European based JV. The company will apply for an air operator's certificate (AOC) in the EU using Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, aiming to introduce a capacity purchase agreement in passenger or cargo services in Europe. Mesa will own 49% of the partnership once the AOC is obtained. The current plan is to commence operations by the end of 2021. [more - original PR]