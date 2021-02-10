Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Feb-2021 10:17 AM

Mesa Air Group reports USD27m operating profit for 4Q2020

Mesa Air Group reported (09-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Dec-2020:

  • Total operating revenue:USD150.4 million, -18.3% year-on-year;
    • Contract revenue: USD127.2 million, -26%;
    • Pass through and other: USD23.2 million, +89.7%;
  • Total operating costs: USD123.4 million, -21.3%;
    • Maintenance: USD52.9 million, -9%;
    • Flight operations: USD37 million, -29.8%;
  • Operating profit: USD27 million, -0.8%;
  • Net profit: USD14.1 million, +30.9%;
  • Total assets: USD1555 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD181.3 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD1071 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More