10-Feb-2021 10:17 AM
Mesa Air Group reports USD27m operating profit for 4Q2020
Mesa Air Group reported (09-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Total operating revenue:USD150.4 million, -18.3% year-on-year;
- Contract revenue: USD127.2 million, -26%;
- Pass through and other: USD23.2 million, +89.7%;
- Total operating costs: USD123.4 million, -21.3%;
- Maintenance: USD52.9 million, -9%;
- Flight operations: USD37 million, -29.8%;
- Operating profit: USD27 million, -0.8%;
- Net profit: USD14.1 million, +30.9%;
- Total assets: USD1555 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD181.3 million;
- Total liabilities: USD1071 million. [more - original PR]