28-Aug-2018 9:54 AM

Mesa Air Group reports USD11.1m net loss in the three months ended Jun-2018

Mesa Air Group reported (27-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended Jun-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD171.7 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
    • Contract revenue: USD159.9 million, +1.6%;
  • Total operating costs: USD172.2 million, +31.9%;
    • Flight operations: USD51.8 million, +36.5%;
    • Maintenance: USD48.3 million, +3.1%;
    • Aircraft rent: USD18.0 million, -1.6%;
    • Fuel: USD151,000, -29.4%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD508,000), compared with a profit of USD36.4 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD11.1 million), compared with a profit of USD15.4 million in p-c-p;
  • Passengers: 3.5 million, +3.8%;
  • Block Hours: 102,939, +2.3%;
  • Average stage length (miles): 555, +0.9%;
  • Total assets: USD1390 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD42 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD1157 million. [more - original PR]

