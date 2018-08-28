28-Aug-2018 9:54 AM
Mesa Air Group reports USD11.1m net loss in the three months ended Jun-2018
Mesa Air Group reported (27-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD171.7 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
- Contract revenue: USD159.9 million, +1.6%;
- Total operating costs: USD172.2 million, +31.9%;
- Flight operations: USD51.8 million, +36.5%;
- Maintenance: USD48.3 million, +3.1%;
- Aircraft rent: USD18.0 million, -1.6%;
- Fuel: USD151,000, -29.4%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD508,000), compared with a profit of USD36.4 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD11.1 million), compared with a profit of USD15.4 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 3.5 million, +3.8%;
- Block Hours: 102,939, +2.3%;
- Average stage length (miles): 555, +0.9%;
- Total assets: USD1390 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD42 million;
- Total liabilities: USD1157 million. [more - original PR]