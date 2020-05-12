Mesa Air Group outlines fleet plans with United Airlines, American Airlines

Mesa Air Group reported (11-May-2020) a delay in the delivery of 20 new Embraer E175s for United Airlines until late 2020 and early 2021. Consequently, the 20 Bombardier CRJ700s operated by Mesa will remain under the CPA with United until the E175s are delivered and scheduled for lease to another United Express carrier. Additionally, three aircraft have been removed from Mesa's CPA with American Airlines, with one aircraft to be removed in May-2020 and the other in Jun-2020. [more - original PR]