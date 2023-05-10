Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-May-2023 4:22 PM

Mesa Air Group: 55% of total revenue derived from United Airlines contracts in 2Q2023

Mesa Air Group announced (09-May-2023) 55% of the company's total revenue was derived from contracts with United Airlines in 2Q2023, with 40% from American Airlines, 4% from DHL and 1% from leases of aircraft to a third party. Upon completion of the transition of the American Bombardier CRJ-900s to United, the company's contracted regional fleet will consist of 80 large (70/76 seats) jets, comprising a mix of Embraer E175s and CRJ-900s. Additionally, it will continue to operate four Boeing 737-400/800s at DHL. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More