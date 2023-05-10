10-May-2023 4:22 PM
Mesa Air Group: 55% of total revenue derived from United Airlines contracts in 2Q2023
Mesa Air Group announced (09-May-2023) 55% of the company's total revenue was derived from contracts with United Airlines in 2Q2023, with 40% from American Airlines, 4% from DHL and 1% from leases of aircraft to a third party. Upon completion of the transition of the American Bombardier CRJ-900s to United, the company's contracted regional fleet will consist of 80 large (70/76 seats) jets, comprising a mix of Embraer E175s and CRJ-900s. Additionally, it will continue to operate four Boeing 737-400/800s at DHL. [more - original PR]