EU Commission confirms Lufthansa conditions to acquire LGW

European Commission (EC) detailed (21-Dec-2017) conditions pursuant to Deutsche Lufthansa AG's approval to acquire LGW Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter. The EC investigation found a proposed increase in Lufthansa's slot portfolio at Duesseldorf Airport, through the acquisition of LGW, was likely to adversely affect passengers in terms of fares and/or choice of services. No concerns were identified at the other airports. Lufthansa agreed for its slot holding at Duesseldorf airport to only increase by 1% in the event of acquiring LGW. 50% of slots at Duesseldorf Airport will still be held by Lufthansa's competitors. This means the effects of Lufthansa's acquisition of LGW would be limited, according to the Commission. [more - original PR]

