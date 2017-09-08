Mercator: Airfreight industry must rethink supply chain management

Mercator Solutions chief revenue officer Peter Boylan, via the official Mercator blog, said (07-Sep-2017) the airfreight industry must rethink the process of managing growing supply chain complexity, stating: "It must be approached strategically to enhance cohesion and enable industry cooperation". Mr Boylan outlined the following methods by which industry collaboration enables intelligent airfreight supply chains:

Easy integration of air cargo stakeholders and systems: Mr Boylan said air cargo needs to be more integrated and existing systems are not enough to allow real time communication and exchange of data. The process can be expedited and the supply chain made more efficient by focusing on intra organisational integration and external integration of individual pieces of the supply chain;

Shared air cargo processes: Participants must work in harmonised processes and carriers need to create workflows that link all participants in a continuous process. This helps improve collaboration through quick sharing of information and decision making;

The rising demand for air cargo: Mr Boylan said while sustainable growth is great news for the industry, the demand requires equal efficiency in supply. Every element in the air cargo supply chain must be in close contact with the next. [more - original PR]