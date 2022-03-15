Menzies Aviation secures significant air cargo and ground services contracts across Australia and NZ
Menzies Aviation renewed (14-Mar-2022) and won several key contracts with airlines across Australia and New Zealand including China Airlines, Fiji Airways, Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Aircalin. Menzies renewed its ground services contract with China Airlines at Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports. In New Zealand, Menzies has locked in a further term with Fiji Airways to provide air cargo handling services at Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports. This partnership began in 2011. At these three airports, Menzies has established itself as a premium Cargo Terminal Operator (CTO), with its state of the art warehouses at Auckland and Christchurch, and brand-new facility at Wellington. Reflecting this, Virgin Australia has selected Menzies as its new CTO across all three stations. Menzies will continue to be Aircalin's CTO at both Auckland and Sydney airports, building on a 15 year partnership. [more - original PR]