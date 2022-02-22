Become a CAPA Member
Menzies Aviation accepts terms of GBP559m takeover proposal from National Aviation Services

Menzies Aviation accepted (21-Feb-2022) the terms of a proposed takeover bid from National Aviation Services (NAS) at GBP 608 pence per share. The offer equates to approximately GBP559 million (Reuters/The Guardian/The Times, 21-Feb-2022). Under UK law, NAS has until 09-Mar-2022 to table a formal offer. As previously reported by CAPA, NAS recently acquired a 13.2% stake in Menzies, having seen an earlier GBP469 million takeover bid rejected. [more - original PR]

