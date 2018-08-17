Memmingen Allgaeu Airport posts first ever annual profit in 2017

Memmingen Allgaeu Airport reported (16-Aug-2018) revenue of EUR11.6 million and an annual profit of EUR111,280 in 2017, recording a profit for the first time. The airport handed 1.2 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 18.4% year-on-year and the first time the airport has exceeded one million passengers (allgaeuhit.de/augsburger-allgemeine.de, 16-Aug-2018). "This result shows that recent measures have been successful", Memmingen Airport MD Ralf Schmid stated, citing improved passenger traffic and debt reduction as measures contributing to the positive result. [more - original PR - German]