Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to host first on-airport jobs fair in May-2023

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport announced (16-May-2023) plans to host its first ever on-airport jobs fair in front of Terminal 4 on 18-May-2023. The event will feature over 40 airport based businesses seeking to fill hundreds of roles for positions including cabin crew, front of house hospitality, law enforcement, security and more. Airport CEO Lorie Argus stated: "The airport has bounced back to 88% of pre-COVID passenger volumes, so it's vital our staffing levels keep pace with traveller demand... Qantas, Jetstar, Rex, Bonza and Virgin all have vacancies to fill, and a couple of our international carriers are also recruiting". [more - original PR]