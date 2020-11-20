Melbourne Tullamarine Airport pax down 98.8% in Oct-2020, optimistic about domestic traffic

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport handled (19-Nov-2020) almost 39,000 passengers in Oct-2020, a year-on-year decrease of 98.8%. Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi stated he is optimistic about domestic traffic resumption, as "It's really positive that states are starting to reopen to Victoria, giving people the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones well before Christmas". Mr Strambi added: "Things are finally moving in the right direction and with Australian case numbers as low as they are border restrictions are no longer necessary". He added: "The reality is we will be living with COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed, there will always be cases that arise but we need to learn to live with outbreaks while staying open safely". [more - original PR]