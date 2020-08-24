Melbourne Tullamarine Airport experiences 97.6% traffic decline in Jul-2020

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport announced (21-Aug-2020) the airport handled 78,000 passengers in Jul-2020, a 97.6% decline year-on-year. Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lyell Strambi said Melbourne Airport faced more challenges than any other major Australian airport, and "due to the rapid growth in the number of local COVID cases we've been unable to facilitate flights for anything other than essential travel purposes, and the movement of critical goods and freight". Mr Strambi stated: "We've all got to get a handle on the most recent outbreaks quickly, so the nation can start rebuilding those vital trade and travel networks once again…we're very clear that the immediate focus needs to be on stopping the spread of COVID-19. But a very close second priority needs to be restoring economic confidence and activity both in Victoria and around the country". [more - original PR]