19-Apr-2018 11:26 AM
Melbourne-Sydney, Brisbane-Sydney, Brisbane-Melbourne remain largest Australia domestic routes
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Apr-2018) the following highlights for Australia's busiest regular public transport (RPT) routes for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 4.5 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 747,784, +4.8%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 365,386, +4.5%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 249,342, +3.7%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 210,782, +1.7%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 191,022, +4.6%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 148,619, +2.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 146,223, +1.2%;
- Hobart - Melbourne: 139,288, +2.4%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 138,448, +2.7%;
- Perth-Sydney: 128,167, stable;
- Load factor: 78.0%, +2.7ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 89.3%, +1.3ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 88.8%, +2.3ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 87.0%, +3.3ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 84.1%, +7.4ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 82.1%, +3.3ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 82.1%, +4.4ppts;
- Hobart - Melbourne: 81.7%, -2.9ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 80.8%, +2.2ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 78.4%, -0.5ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 76.2%, +1.0ppt;
- RPKs: 5.1 billion, +4%;
- ASKs: 6.6 billion, +0.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 48,634, -0.7%;
- Seats: 5.9 million, +1.1%;
- Largest increases by RPT route:
- Broome-Perth: +38.6%;
- Brisbane-Proserpine: +34.8%;
- Melbourne-Sunshine Coast: +21.0%;
- Geraldton-Perth: +16.7%;
- Darwin-Perth: +16.3%.
- Largest decreases by RPT route:
- Brisbane-Emerald: -14.5%;
- Brisbane-Hamilton Island: -13.4%;
- Alice Springs-Darwin: -11.6%;
- Brisbane-Rockhampton: -10.8%. [more - original PR]