19-Apr-2018 11:26 AM

Melbourne-Sydney, Brisbane-Sydney, Brisbane-Melbourne remain largest Australia domestic routes

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Apr-2018) the following highlights for Australia's busiest regular public transport (RPT) routes for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.5 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
  • Top ten domestic city pairs:
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 747,784, +4.8%;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 365,386, +4.5%;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 249,342, +3.7%;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 210,782, +1.7%;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 191,022, +4.6%;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 148,619, +2.4%;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 146,223, +1.2%;
    • Hobart - Melbourne: 139,288, +2.4%;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 138,448, +2.7%;
    • Perth-Sydney: 128,167, stable;
  • Load factor: 78.0%, +2.7ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 89.3%, +1.3ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 88.8%, +2.3ppts;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 87.0%, +3.3ppts;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 84.1%, +7.4ppts;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 82.1%, +3.3ppts;
    • Perth-Sydney: 82.1%, +4.4ppts;
    • Hobart - Melbourne: 81.7%, -2.9ppts;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 80.8%, +2.2ppts;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 78.4%, -0.5ppt;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 76.2%, +1.0ppt;
  • RPKs: 5.1 billion, +4%;
  • ASKs: 6.6 billion, +0.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 48,634, -0.7%;
  • Seats: 5.9 million, +1.1%;
  • Largest increases by RPT route:
    • Broome-Perth: +38.6%;
    • Brisbane-Proserpine: +34.8%;
    • Melbourne-Sunshine Coast: +21.0%;
    • Geraldton-Perth: +16.7%;
    • Darwin-Perth: +16.3%.
