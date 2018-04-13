Melbourne Airport CEO: Rail link to unlock growth potential unavailable with road link options

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lyell Strambi commented (12-Apr-2018) on the future of the airport's bus link service following the federal Government's announcement of a AUD5 billion (USD3.9 billion) investment to fund an airport rail link. Mr Strambi said: "As a contemporary airport connection service SkyBus does a fantastic job right now, and will continue to be an important option for travellers into the future, but it's important to remember that those buses use the same roads as all other road users". Mr Strambi added: "A rail link can help us to realise the full potential of Melbourne Airport, injecting enormous value into the Victorian and national economies, creating and supporting jobs for the local community and putting the world within reach for millions of Victorian travellers". [more - original PR]