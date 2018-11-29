29-Nov-2018 9:19 AM
Melbourne Airport becomes first in Australia to trial Smiths advanced CT screening technology
Smiths Detection partnered (28-Nov-2018) with Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to trial new checkpoint Computed Tomography (CT) and automated lane technology. Details include:
- Trial includes the installation of the first ECAC EDS CB C3 certified solution in Australia;
- The solution improves the passenger experience by eliminating the need to remove electronic devices or carry on liquids from baggage;
- Three systems integrate to streamline operations and the overall screening process, including:
- HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX cabin baggage screening system;
- iLane.evo automatic tray handling system;
- Checkpoint.Evo Plus Checkpoint Management Software.
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport operates 24/7 and handled more than 36 million passengers in FY2017/2018. [more - original PR]