29-Nov-2018 9:19 AM

Melbourne Airport becomes first in Australia to trial Smiths advanced CT screening technology

Smiths Detection partnered (28-Nov-2018) with Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to trial new checkpoint Computed Tomography (CT) and automated lane technology. Details include:

  • Trial includes the installation of the first ECAC EDS CB C3 certified solution in Australia;
    • The solution improves the passenger experience by eliminating the need to remove electronic devices or carry on liquids from baggage;
  • Three systems integrate to streamline operations and the overall screening process, including:
    • HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX cabin baggage screening system;
    • iLane.evo automatic tray handling system;
    • Checkpoint.Evo Plus Checkpoint Management Software.

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport operates 24/7 and handled more than 36 million passengers in FY2017/2018. [more - original PR]

