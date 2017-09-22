Malaysia Airlines confirms firm order for 25 Boeing 737 aircraft, updates on fleet leasing programme

Malaysia Airlines confirmed (21-Sep-2017) fleet expansion plans, including media reports of an MoU with Boeing. Details include:
- Firm order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft concluded in 2016, with a further 25 options;
- Malaysia Airlines currently operates 48 737-800 aircraft, with a further six to be returned to lessors in Dec-2017;
- 48 currently operational aircraft reach end of lease from early 2019;
- In 2018, the carrier will operate 44 737-800 aircraft daily, with three in maintenance and one spare available;
- Malaysia Airlines currently operates 48 737-800 aircraft, with a further six to be returned to lessors in Dec-2017;
- Jun-2017: Firm order for 25 737 MAX 8s upgraded to allow delivery of 10 737 MAX 10s out of the previous order of 25 aircraft;
- Expected deliveries commence in early 2021;
- MoU: Potential to add eight widebody 787-9 aircraft from 3Q2019 to operate the carrier's "most lucrative routes" from Kuala Lumpur to Europe, US west coast and Tokyo;
- Malaysian Airlines will "negotiate extensively" the USD2.5 billion list price for eight 787-9;
- The carrier is also considering options for either used Airbus A330-200/300 or new A330neo aircraft for fleet expansion and upgrades. [more - original PR]