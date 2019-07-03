Media reports on Penang Airport expansion delays spur MAHB to action, construction to start in 2020

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) responded (02-Jul-2019) to media reports suggesting certain operational issues have hampered the progress of the expansion programme for Penang International Airport. MAHB stated: "There is good news for the Chief Minister and Penangites as the approval from the Ministry of Finance to allow Malaysia Airports to immediately proceed with the expansion plans in phases has just been received". MAHB has also begun discussions with various parties on the options for investment and funding models. Pending approval from the Ministry of Transport, MAHB expects to commence construction in 1Q2020. [more - original PR]