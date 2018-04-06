6-Apr-2018 1:05 PM
Medellin Jose Maria Cordova Airport reports sixth consecutive month of pax decline in Feb-2018
Colombia Civil Aviation Authority reported (05-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Medellin Jose Maria Cordova Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 535,701, -7.4% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 430,269, -12.1%;
- International: 105,432, +17.9%;
- Cargo: 8252 tonnes, -9.0%;
- Domestic: 2491 tonnes, -12.6%;
- International: 5761 tonnes, -7.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 5526, -9.2%;
- Domestic: 4198, -13.7%;
- International: 1328, +8.4%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's sixth consecutive month of passenger numbers decline. [more - original PR]