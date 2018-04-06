Loading
6-Apr-2018 1:05 PM

Medellin Jose Maria Cordova Airport reports sixth consecutive month of pax decline in Feb-2018

Colombia Civil Aviation Authority reported (05-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Medellin Jose Maria Cordova Airport for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 535,701, -7.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 430,269, -12.1%;
    • International: 105,432, +17.9%;
  • Cargo: 8252 tonnes, -9.0%;
    • Domestic: 2491 tonnes, -12.6%;
    • International: 5761 tonnes, -7.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 5526, -9.2%;
    • Domestic: 4198, -13.7%;
    • International: 1328, +8.4%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's sixth consecutive month of passenger numbers decline. [more - original PR]

