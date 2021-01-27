Become a CAPA Member
27-Jan-2021 10:01 AM

MedAire & Etihad Airways launch ICC AOKpass trial on Abu Dhabi-Paris route

MedAire and Etihad Airways launched (26-Jan-2021) an advanced pilot of digitalised COVID-19 testing procedures using the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) AOKpass app. Under the pilot the AOKpass will be offered on Etihad's Abu Dhabi-Paris route, following the airline's successful trials of the technology in Sep-2020. The ICC AOKpass allows travellers to verify COVID-19 test results with airlines without breaching personal data privacy using a global blockchain based network. [more - original PR]

