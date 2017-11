Med-View Airline reports profit growth in 3Q2017

Med-View Airline reported (Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Revenue: NGN15,313 million (USD43.9 million), +42.8% year-on-year;

Operating costs: NGN13,344 million (USD38.3 million), +49.7%; Fuel: NGN4454 million (USD12.8 million), +46.2%; Aircraft lease – Hajj operations: NGN1952 million (USD5.6 million), -12.4%; Aircraft maintenance: NGN1739 million (USD5.0 million), +1671%;

Profit before tax: NGN728.3 million (USD2.1 million), +4.5%;

Net profit: NGN637.4 million (USD1.8 million), +4.3%;

Total assets: NGN18,266 million (USD52.4 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: NGN2371 million (USD6.8 million);

Total liabilities: NGN10,645 million (USD30.5 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NGN1 = USD0.002867