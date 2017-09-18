Maryland to sue FAA regarding deployment of new flight paths under NextGen

US Governor for Maryland Larry Hogan ordered (12-Sep-2017) Attorney General Brian Frosh to file a lawsuit against the US FAA, on behalf of "all Marylanders suffering from the adverse effects of the implementation" of NextGen. The lawsuit had been pushed by the Montgomery County Quiet Skies Coalition, which represents 16 communities across the region. Mr Hogan said the programme instituted new arrivals and departures routes at Washington/Baltimore International Airport and Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport. He added: This is a nationwide problem and other jurisdictions have already filed suit". As previously reported by CAPA, the US Court of Appeals ruled in favour of City of Phoenix in a similar flight paths lawsuit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
18-Sep-2017 3:30 PM