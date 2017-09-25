New Zealand MBIE: Auckland airport pipeline repairs completed, operations nearly normal

New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) chief executive Carolyn Tremain reported (23-Sep-2017) significant progress has been made to restore fuel supply to Auckland Airport, with the welds on the Marsden Point pipeline successfully passing final inspection. Jet fuel was due to start arriving through the pipeline on 24-Sep-2017, with full delivery of seven million litres projected by late on 25-Sep-2017. Another 30 hours are needed for settling, recertification and transport, before the pipe being available for use. The Minister reported "nearly all" flights at the airport are operating as normal, with only five international flights cancelled on 23-Sep-2017 due to the fuel situation and no domestic flights cancellations. Jet fuel allocations have been increased to 50% and are being reviewed daily. Surface trucking and the arrival of several ship is expected to continue to partially make up for the shortfalls. [more - original PR]