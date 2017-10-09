Chicago Midway International Airport begins construction on USD104m security checkpoint project

Chicago Department of Aviation commenced (06-Oct-2017) construction on a USD104 million security checkpoint project at Chicago Midway International Airport. The new 80,000sqft security pavilion will include additional security lanes, enhanced security screening technology and a single checkpoint system that will enable US TSA to double screening capacity from 2500 to 5000 passengers per hour. The project marks the beginning of construction on the USD323 million Midway Modernisation Programme. [more - original PR]