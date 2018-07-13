Max Air commences domestic operations

Max Air, via its official Facebook and Instagram accounts, announced (12-Jul-2018) it commenced regular scheduled domestic operations on 12-Jul-2018. The airline operates Abuja-Lagos, Kano-Abuja and Kano-Lagos services with three Boeing 737 aircraft. The carrier's operations were previously limited to charters, including Hajj and Umrah services. Vice chairman and CEO Alhaji Bashir Mangal said: "In the next two to three weeks, we are going to deploy all our aircraft to go to all the destinations in the country. We are going to operate Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Maiduguri, Yola and Sokoto for a start" (NAN, 12-Jul-2018).