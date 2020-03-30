Become a CAPA Member
30-Mar-2020 9:20 AM

MAVCOM revises traffic forecast to reduce by 36% to 38% in 2020

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) revised (27-Mar-2020) its forecast for Malaysia's 2020 traffic from growth of between 4.6% and 5.7% to a contraction of between 36.2% and 38.1% year-on-year. This translates to between 67.7 million and 69.7 million passengers in 2020, a "considerable" decrease from 2019's high of 109.2 million passengers. MAVCOM outlined the following reasons for the expected decline:

  • The revised forecast takes into account cancellations by Malaysian and foreign carriers totalling 14 million seats for the period Jan-2020 to Dec-2020, in addition to further seat reductions of 15% for domestic routes and 20% for international routes;
  • Malaysian carriers cancelled 7.3 million seats as of 26-Mar-2020, representing 8.6% of total seat capacity in 2020;
  • Foreign carriers operating to and from Malaysia reduced seat capacity by 6.7 million, 24.5% of the total seat capacity for foreign carriers in 2020;

MAVCOM will continue to monitor industry developments and look to make adjustments to its forecasts accordingly. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

