MAVCOM releases amendments to consumer protection code

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) released (13-May-2019) the following amendments, including new and enhanced provisions, to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC), to come into effect on 01-Jun-2019:

Full disclosure of final price of airfare;

Disclosure of key terms and conditions before the purchase of a ticket;

Remittance of refunds within 30 days;

Communication, compensation and care for planned flight rescheduling and route cessation;

Entitlement of a wheelchair service for persons with disabilities;

The obligations of the airlines to publish on their website the consumer rights under the MACPC regardless of whether a travel insurance has been purchased by the consumer;

Obligation of aviation service providers to ensure knowledge of MACPC amongst its employees.

The MACPC was drafted in line with the Montreal Convention 1999 and ICAO's Core Principles on Consumer Protection. [more - original PR]