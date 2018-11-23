MAVCOM: Malaysia to record over 100m pax in 2018, growth of up to 3.3% forecast for 2019

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) forecast (22-Nov-2018) Malaysia's passenger traffic will grow by 1.1% to 2.2% year-on-year to between 100.3 million and 101.1 million passengers in 2018. MAVCOM attributed the expected single digit growth to a reduction in domestic capacity by Malaysian carriers. Growth in international traffic is expected to surpass domestic traffic growth for the third consecutive year. MAVCOM forecast traffic growth of 2.2% to 3.3% in 2019, supported by private consumption and potentially lower airfares as airlines focus on short and medium haul rather than long haul destinations. MAVCOM expects Malaysian carriers to remain cautious, in line with average airfares, and increase seat capacity by 2.6% in 2019, mainly supported by the domestic market. [more - original PR]