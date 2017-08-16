MAVCOM releases first report on Malaysian aviation industry

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) released (15-Aug-2017) its first bi-annual 'Waypoint' report on the Malaysian aviation industry, forecasting passenger traffic growth in 2017 will overtake growth rates for 2016 and noting decreasing average airfares since 2010. The report focuses on industry outlook, macro overview, industry structure, industry performance and airports and infrastructure. Key highlights include:

The aviation industry contributed an average of MYR5.1 billion (USD1.19 billion) p/a to the domestic economy between 2010 and 2015;

Malaysia is the third largest aviation market in ASEAN by passenger traffic. Traffic increased 10.4% year-on-year to 56.9 million passengers in the first seven months of 2017;

Traffic is forecast to grow 7.8% to 8.8% to between 98.3 million and 99.2 million passengers in 2017;

Total fleet size of Malaysian carriers increased from 213 to 278 aircraft in the six years to 2016 and is expected to grow further;

Malaysian carriers are expected to increase capacity by 14.3% in 2017;

Demand for air travel strengthened as average fares declined in recent years, with international fares seeing a sharper drop than domestic;

Increasing capacity and decreasing airfares contributed to Malaysian carriers overall reporting negative spreads between RASK and CASK from 2010 to 2016;

International destinations served from Malaysian airports increased from 107 in 2010 to 116 in 2016, which is the third highest in ASEAN after Singapore (153) and Bangkok (151);

Significant capital expenditure is required to address capacity requirements for key airports in Malaysia, which have exceeded or will exceed design capacity in the next five years, including airports in Kota Bharu, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi, Miri, Penang and Subang.

MAVCOM executive chairman Abdullah Ahmad said: "Although there are some positive prospects for the Malaysian aviation industry, the operating environment is expected to remain challenging. Nonetheless, there are still opportunities within the sector and it is our hope that this will spur industry players into exploring these avenues to leverage on the potential that is inherent in this sector. More importantly, we believe there are synergies to be had with other industries such as the tourism sector, which can lead to the overall growth of our nation's economy".