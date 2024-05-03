MAVCOM: International traffic exceeds domestic for the first time since pandemic in 1Q2024

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) announced (02-May-2024) air traffic recorded a "significant" 16.1% year-on-year increase to 22.6 million passengers in 1Q2024. Growth was primarily driven by international air traffic, which increased 39.9% to 11.9 million passengers. Domestic traffic decreased 2.3% to 10.7 million passengers. Traffic reached 85.5% of 2019 levels, with international recovery at 89.3% and domestic at 81.7%. The share of international air traffic exceeded domestic for the first time since the pandemic. MAVOM stated it is optimistic about the continued recovery and growth of the aviation industry, despite recent cancellations and rerouting of flights due to conflict in the Middle East. [more - original PR]