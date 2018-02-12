MAVCOM releases information paper on new aeronautical charges framework

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) released (09-Feb-2018) an information paper on development of a new cost based aeronautical charges framework, which will serve as the long term methodology for setting airport charges for all commercial airports in Malaysia. The mechanism is expected to be based on the following principles:

Airport charges should be related to the costs incurred in developing and managing the airport;

Aeronautical charges will include passenger service charges and aircraft landing and parking fees;

Charges are to allow for a return on capital invested, depreciation and operating costs and take account of commercial (non-aeronautical) revenues;

New investment can be delivered and funded by the airport operator through the framework.

Feedback and comments on the information paper are due by 09-Mar-2018. MAVCOM will release a second consultation paper in 2H2018 and set a tentative target date of 2019 for implementation of a pilot scheme. [more - original PR]