MAVCOM forecasts 72.8% to 75.7% traffic contraction in 2020

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) forecast (08-Dec-2020) between 26.6 million and 29.7 million passengers in 2020, a contraction of between 72.8% and 75.7% year-on-year. The prediction is a revision from between 54.3 million to 56 million passengers forecast in Jun-2020. MAVCOM estimates passenger traffic will rebound in 2021 by between 94.2% and 100.3%, with between 51.7 to 53.3 million passengers expected. Airlines are predicted to gradually expand seat capacity as international travel restrictions are presumably lifted in 2021. [more - original PR]